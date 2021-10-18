Shodan Announces Launch of Shodan Trends, a Website to Explore How the Internet is Changing
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shodan today announced Shodan Trends, a new product. Shodan Trends is a website that lets users search across the history of the Internet to discover trends in the types of services and devices that are publicly accessible.
“Discovering trends is the original reason that Shodan was created,” says John Matherly, founder at Shodan. “It’s great to finally deliver a turn-key solution for exploring how the Internet is changing.”
Features and benefits of Shodan Trends include:
- See how technology use has changed over time (ex. Growth of Let’s Encrypt certificates)
- Explore how policy changes have impacted the Internet (ex. Growth of Internet infrastructure in Indonesia)
- Discover how networks have changed (ex. See how quickly a hosting provider patches their services)
Shodan Trends is available today for all Shodan customers at no additional cost. For more information on Shodan Trends visit https://trends.shodan.io
About Shodan: Shodan® provides Internet intelligence products and is known for the world’s first search engine for Internet-connected devices. The Shodan platform provides real-time information about the Internet to more than 4 million users, including 90% of the Fortune 100. And its Shodan Monitor product is used to protect more than 2% of the Internet. Shodan enables organizations to make better, data-driven decisions based on the most comprehensive Internet intelligence platform available.
John Matherly
“Discovering trends is the original reason that Shodan was created,” says John Matherly, founder at Shodan. “It’s great to finally deliver a turn-key solution for exploring how the Internet is changing.”
Features and benefits of Shodan Trends include:
- See how technology use has changed over time (ex. Growth of Let’s Encrypt certificates)
- Explore how policy changes have impacted the Internet (ex. Growth of Internet infrastructure in Indonesia)
- Discover how networks have changed (ex. See how quickly a hosting provider patches their services)
Shodan Trends is available today for all Shodan customers at no additional cost. For more information on Shodan Trends visit https://trends.shodan.io
About Shodan: Shodan® provides Internet intelligence products and is known for the world’s first search engine for Internet-connected devices. The Shodan platform provides real-time information about the Internet to more than 4 million users, including 90% of the Fortune 100. And its Shodan Monitor product is used to protect more than 2% of the Internet. Shodan enables organizations to make better, data-driven decisions based on the most comprehensive Internet intelligence platform available.
John Matherly
Shodan
press@shodan.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn