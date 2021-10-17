PARVEZ AHAMED TASIN released new song " Chilled Night " on his 18th Birthday

Parvez Ahamed Tasin standing on his rooftop. Parvez Ahamed Tasin fixing watch on his rooftop.

A mesmeric house tune perfect to get lost to on a long, afternoon music festival. Parvez Ahamed Tasin , their latest single "Chilled Night" a riveting single.

Parvez Ahamed Tasin , have unveiled their latest single "Chilled Night" a riveting techno single.

Prior to the track's release, Parvez Ahamed Tasin together with his allies noted that "PASTAS" was produced "to capture that electrifying feeling when you're on a music festival" It's an ideal electronic tune to get lost to while on a long, afternoon music festival.

"PASTAS" also employs a pulsing sub bass that makes it playable in people's homes, appearing at a perfect time as lockdown in some countries begins to return after a break out of the second wave of COVID-19. flows beautifully as the song progresses, lending to a strong techno backbone.

Known for producing Progressive House music, techno and house music, Parvez Ahamed Tasin has emerged as an artist to watch in the scene. He also recently launched his very own master class lessons on his YouTube Channel wherein he champions new artists in the dance music scene at large.

More About Parvez Ahamed Tasin :

Parvez Ahamed Tasin was born on 31 October, 2003, in Dhaka. At present, he is living in Dhaka with his family of four members.

He has completed his primary education from Jurain Ashraf Master Adarsha High School in 2015. He passed Secondary (SSC) from Jurain Ashraf Master Adarsha High school and Higher Secondary (HSC) from Ideal College, Dhanmondi.He has released a lot of music. He has released his first music named "DARKED". He has already released a lot of music and soundtrack such as "BLOW YOUR PUNCH", "Vanga Cup", " on various international music platforms. This music is available on different music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, YouTube Music, Deezer, and other international music platforms

His suggestion for new content creators and musical artists is to work hard. If you have the desire to achieve something then you will definitely succeed. Parvez Ahamed Tasin is a normal boy. But now he is known by too many people just for his hard work and passion.

You can listen to "Chilled Night" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

