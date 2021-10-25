New Book Tells the Enthralling Story Behind the 150th Anniversary of Yellowstone National Park
BURNING GROUND by D.A. Galloway
An enticing novel along the lines of Marlys Millhiser and Diana Gabaldon. Draws readers into an unexplored Yellowstone where danger abounds from nature, military members, and Native Americans.”UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a young tour guide, author D.A. Galloway fell in love with Yellowstone National Park, which opened his eyes to its unparalleled beauty and how close this sacred land came to exploitation. This lifelong passion inspired him to write his riveting historical fiction novel of adventure and exploration, BURNING GROUND.
— Tamsen Emerson Hert, Yellowstone historian
One hundred and fifty years ago, the Hayden Expedition set out to record the flora, fauna and geological features in the northwest Wyoming Territory, a place the Crow Indians referred to as the Land of BURNING GROUND. Galloway imagines a youth like himself traveling back in time as part of the expedition. Young Graham Davidson becomes the reader’s tour guide to the wonders of Yellowstone. Galloway’s meticulous research, which included the personal diaries of expedition team members, allowed him to create a timeline of events during the expedition’s 38 days. From geysers to grizzlies to hostile tribes, the author brings the pristine and perilous wilderness brilliantly to life.
We meet the men who mounted the expedition, including Dr. Ferdinand Hayden, commissioned by the Congress to lead the U.S. Geological Survey, as well as the leaders of the military escort. The protagonist interacts with painter Thomas Moran and photographer William Henry Jackson. Their work, along with hundreds of plant and geological samples, was largely responsible for convincing Congress to pass and President Ulysses S. Grant to sign into law the 1872 Yellowstone National Park Protection Act.
BURNING GROUND is also the story of a young man coming into his own as he finds his place within the expedition. He meets and falls in love with Makawee, a woman of the Crow people. Graham must decide—does he remain in post-Civil War America with the love of his life, or return home to the comforts of the 20th century? Graham’s dilemma reflects the choices of a young nation on the eve of revealing the wonder that became the world’s first national park.
The book vaulted to the Amazon bestseller list:
No. 1 in Native American History
No. 1 in Western Science Fiction
No. 2 in Frontier & Pioneer Western Fiction
Says David Fitz-Gerald, author, Adirondack Spirit Series: “I loved the premise, the storytelling, and the surprise ending. The characters are well-formed, from protagonist to villains. Landscape images inside add tremendously to the experience of reading the book.”
DAVID A. GALLOWAY, a former manufacturing executive, is the author of the bestselling nonfiction book, Safety WALK Safety TALK. He is currently at work on a sequel, Fatal Ground, expected in 2022.
