Buttonz, A Leading Music Artist, Model, and Entertainment Professional Gains Notoriety and Grows International Following
EINPresswire.com/ -- Buttonz, an up-and-coming artist, is gaining notoriety and critical acclaim for his work as a music artist, model, and entertainment industry professional. In addition to celebrating his modeling and entertainment success, Buttonz is also announcing his new single, “RIDE THE WAVE,” and EP, “Telepathy.”
The pioneer of an exclusive media and entertainment brand, Buttonz’s passion for music and entertainment is driving him to new heights. Not only entertaining but uplifting the hearts of his listeners with passionate tracks and live performances as well, Buttonz woes audiences solo and on stages with other acts and celebrities. After emerging in the fall of 2018 with a pair of high-energy underground singles, titled “Hold Me Back” and “Auction Sold (On The Low),” Buttonz has continued to grow his following with other hit tracks. His latest song, “RIDE THE WAVE,” will be released internationally on major streaming platforms on October 28, 2021, as part of his anxiously anticipated EP, “Telepathy,” which promises to feature the best of his creative mind and true artistic skill.
“I am excited to announce the release of ‘RIDE THE WAVE,’ which will be featured on my EP, ‘Telepathy,’” remarked Buttonz. “I have poured my heart and soul into this project, and I cannot wait to share the EP with fans worldwide upon its release sometime next month,” he added.
In addition, Buttonz has been featured on the cover of prominent health and beauty products in stores nationwide. A freelance model, he has worked with notable brands, such as Wahls, and collaborated with others on many creative and artistic projects. His work in health and beauty inspired him to create his own brand of products embracing the legal cannabis culture, as well as his popular apparel line, FRONTLINEPACKZ.
To listen to the latest music by Buttonz, please visit Spotify and Apple Music. Connect with Buttonz using various social media platforms through Linktree.
