Senior Ericsson Executive Javier García-Gómez to lead Edge Cloud company VoerEir as new CEO.

The new CEO of VoerEir, Javier García-Gómez.

Proving the pandemic can't stop innovation, Javier García-Gómez aims to take VoerEir to the next level with new cloud solutions for Telcos & Enterprises.

I've always been attracted to new challenges. Enabling true automation will be essential for the Cloud and 5G adoption journey that will transform our societies and industries.” — Javier García-Gómez