Senior Ericsson Executive Javier García-Gómez to lead Edge Cloud company VoerEir as new CEO.
Proving the pandemic can't stop innovation, Javier García-Gómez aims to take VoerEir to the next level with new cloud solutions for Telcos & Enterprises.
I've always been attracted to new challenges. Enabling true automation will be essential for the Cloud and 5G adoption journey that will transform our societies and industries.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoerEir AB, the award-winning Swedish edge cloud technology company, has announced a change in leadership with the arrival of Javier García-Gómez, previously CEO of Ericsson Spain & Portugal, as the new CEO of VoerEir, starting November 1st, 2021.
— Javier García-Gómez
Javier García-Gómez has more than 20 years of experience in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector and developed his career in various Telecom suppliers such as Nortel, Alcatel-Lucent, and Ericsson. During his career, Javier has held multiple executive and leadership positions in sales, business development, technology leadership, product management and network engineering. Javier has a wide international experience having worked in various countries such as Spain, Sweden, India, France, and the USA.
Javier García-Gómez arrives at the company with a clear growth agenda and a target to take VoerEir AB to the next level of development with global cloud solutions for Telcos, Cloud providers and Enterprises.
“I have always been attracted to new challenges. I firmly believe that VoerEir has a unique technology that will facilitate the deployment of cloud solutions for communications service providers, infrastructure providers and end-users. Enabling true automation will be essential for the Cloud and 5G adoption journey that will transform our societies and industries,” says García-Gómez.
About VoerEir
VoerEir AB offers Touchstone, a fully automated solution for testing data center infrastructure. The solution was originally developed for Telecom Operators with very high demands on reliability, functionality and performance and is also used by other industries with business-critical needs such as IT cloud service providers, Smart Cities, and Governments. VoerEir has established itself as a credible and reliable partner in the transformation from legacy solutions to a cloud-based architecture. Visit: https://voereir.com/
