Cyclohexane Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2021–2027
Reports And Data
The global cyclohexane market is expected to reach USD 34.31 Billion by 2027, With CAGR of 4.4%.NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled “Global Cyclohexane Market Research Report 2021” to its ever expanding repository which offers a comprehensive overview of the Cyclohexane market including current and emerging trends, consumer behavior patterns, competitor strategies, brand promotions and product launches, among others. Growing demand for nylon, especially in the emerging economies is estimated to drive the market demand in the forecast period. Nylon is a commonly used fiber in making shorts, swimwear, bedspread, track pants, and draperies, among others. Moreover, it finds application in technical textiles for manufacturing several products, including combat uniforms, flak vests, parachutes, and many more. Owing to its characteristics such as of elasticity, easy to care, ability to retain shape, and responsiveness & resilient to heat setting, nylon is in high demand in the apparel industry.
The application of nylon in the making of automotive and transportation components is expected to impact the growth of the market significantly. Nylon is preferred in automotive applications, owing to its moldability, exceptional mechanical properties, and ease of secondary processing comprising vibration welding, a crucial process for manufacturing intake manifolds. Moreover, nylon is also used in the production of underhood parts, a vital application areas in fuel systems.
Additionally, coating a metal product with nylon has several advantages, including chemical resistance, fluid resistance, reduced heat conductivity, impact resistance, and hygienic surface, among others. Various firms opt to coat their metal products with nylon owing to the offering of an even, glossy finish along with the above-mentioned advantages.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2390
Key participants include BASF SE, BP PLC, Sinopec Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Company Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Development Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Reliance Industries Ltd., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
By manufacturing process, hydrogenation of benzene accounted for a larger market share in 2018, as the bulk of cyclohexane produced commercially is based on the catalytic hydrogenation of benzene owing to its ease of operation and high efficiency. The hydrogenation is performed using liquid or vapor-phase methods in a catalytic fixed bed or in the presence of a highly dispersed catalyst.
By application, caprolactam contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.7% in the forecast period. Caprolactam is an intermediate primarily used in the manufacturing of nylon-6 fibers and resins. About 70% of caprolactam is used in the production of nylon fibers for textile, carpet, and industrial yarns, while the remaining is used in engineering resins and films.
By industry vertical, the textile industry dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to experience a growth rate of 3.9% in the period 2019-2027.
The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period. The market dominance of APAC is attributed to its high demand for caprolactam along with increased emphasis production of lightweight vehicles by the automotive companies.
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2390
Fora vital application area this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cyclohexane market on the basis of manufacturing process, application, industry vertical, and region:
Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Hydrogenation of Benzene
Cracking of Gasoline
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Adipic Acid
Caprolactam
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Textile
Automotive
Paints and Coatings
Construction
Others
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2390
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
About Reports and Data
RND is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn