Silicone Additives Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
Reports And Data
The global silicone additives market is forecast to reach USD 2,539.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data provides vital data and information relating to the global Silicone Additives industry and precisely evaluates the forecast market size and revenue growth rate. The market is rising rapidly as the demand for silicone additives are growing remarkably in the painting & coating and plastic composite applications. The sanitary & skin safe formulation and food safe additives offer less toxicity and have a wide application base due to its safe usage in critical applications. Rheology modifiers, lubricating agents, and adhesive additives are some of the high used functions of the silicone additives in the paper, paint and adhesive & sealant industries. The investigative report on the Silicone Additives market assesses the global market for Silicone Additives industry and offers estimates for the market in terms of revenue and capacity for the forecast period 2021-2028. The report also analyzes the key companies engaged in the industry along with their product portfolio, business overview, strategic expansion plans, revenue generation, market share and size, regional presence, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also offers details about the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnership, agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.
Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the highest growth rate of 8.1% in the period 2019 -- 2026, owing to its upswing in demand for the silicone additives in the top growing industries like painting & coatings and personal care products in countries such as India and China.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1991
Key participants include
Evonik Industries AG
Wacker Chemie AG
Shin-Etsu
Dow Corning
BYK Additives
Siltech
Supreme Silicones
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Wacker Chemie AG
Further key findings from the report suggest
Paper industries are being driven with high demand for silicone-coated papers, demand for silicone additives in other specialty paper like label stock, paper tape, and packaging paper among others. The segment had a market share of 12.9% in 2018 and would grow with a CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period.
Silicone exhibits a characteristic of remaining highly elastic in low temperatures and provide stability when the temperature increases. This facility makes it feasible for use in paintings & coatings and also as an adhesive glue sealant itself. Adhesives & sealants had a market possession of USD 0.19 Billion in 2018. The growth rate is calculated to be 5.9% in the period 2019 – 2026.
Rheology modifier is the additive ingredient that controls the viscosity and the profile of the liquids, which includes the yield stress and the viscosity at different shear modes and rates and also affect the latency of the compound. The rheology modifier would reach a market revenue of USD 0.68 Billion by the end of the forecast period.
High temperature resistant additives are formulated to withstand high temperature after being cured which can typically resist up to 230 degrees centigrade. This type of additives are used as sealants in high temperature surfaces and are also used in various electrical and industrial applications. The high temperature resistant additives are calculated to gain a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period.
APAC, with its massive demand for paints & coatings applications and plastic composites, is growing the fastest at a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. China and India are some of the most active contributors in this region.
North America is accounted to dominate the market with 33.8% of market possession in 2026 growing with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.
Europe is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 22.7% of market possession by 2026 and a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1991
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global silicone additives market on the basis of the functions, performance, end-usages, and region:
Functions Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Rheology Modifiers
Dissolving Additives
Adhesive Additives
Lubricating Agents
Water & Abrasion Resistance
Defoaming Agents
Others
Performance Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
High Temperature Resistant
Glazing & Transparent
Neutral Cure
Food Safe
Sanitary & Skin Safe
Frame Sealant
Other Specialty
End-Usages Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Plastic Composites
Paper Industries
Paints & Coatings
Foods & Beverages
Adhesives & Sealants
Petroleum Industries
Home & Personal Care
Others
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1991
Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Chromium Oxide Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chromium-oxide-market
Lithium Cobalt Manganate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lithium-cobalt-manganate-market
Aluminum Gallium Indium Phosphide Semiconductor Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-gallium-indium-phosphide-semiconductor-market
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn