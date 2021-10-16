Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 15, 2021, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:40 pm, the suspects and victims were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the victim and struck the victim with a firearm. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.