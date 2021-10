Emerging Leadership Program Secures College Transfer From American Council on Education (ACE)

Emerging Leadership Program American Council on Education Sgt. Adam Gonzalez, Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, UT

Emerging Leadership Program of National Command and Staff College Secures Upper Division Undergraduate College Transfer From American Council on Education (ACE)

The essential building blocks gained from the Emerging Leadership Program strengthens deliberate and inclusive leadership.” — Dr. Anthony H. Normore, President, National Command & Staff College

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging Leadership Program of the National Command and Staff College Secures 6 hrs. of Upper Division Undergraduate College Transfer From American Council on Education (ACE). It is a 5-week self-paced on-line education program.Your position within public safety makes you a leader in the community you serve and provides you with a position of power and trust. You develop competencies in leadership at your own pace that will allow you to best serve your agency and your community with the cost-effective and self-driven Program."For me, the Emerging Leadership Program has helped me to transform and confirm the way I desire to work and the way I desire to live my life." Leadership and Management had been "something that I have wanted to do and wanted to be. " This program contributed to "my personal and professional development by encouraging me to strengthen my integrity, humility, compassion, empathy, and determination so I can make a difference and represent Law Enforcement with honor. Thank you for this training. It has been very encouraging." Brandon Jokinen, Corrections Officer, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office/Jail, May 2018Organization Course Number: EL-IAPSOrganization: International Academy of Public SafetyLocation: OnlineLength: Hybrid, 187 hoursLevel: Upper-Division BaccalaureateCredits: 6 Hrs.Subjects: Organizational Leadership, Public Safety Leadership, and SociologyObjective Adopted by ACE:The program objective is to improve the leadership and management skills of law enforcement and military personnel to enhance their performance in delivering results with confidence while reducing risks and liabilities.Learning Outcomes Adopted by ACE:Understand the foundation and principles of leadershipUnderstand the value of teamworkLearn practical critical thinkingUnderstand and value decision makingDevelop functional knowledge of personal leadership style and strengthsUnderstand personal potential to enhance leadership capacityDevelop a functional knowledge of how to lead organizational changeAssess and improve leadership climate and agency cultureGeneral Course Topics Adopted by ACE:Leadership principlesLeadership foundationLeadership theoriesLeadership practicesLeadership applicationLeadership advancementLeadership stylesSelf-management skillsInterpersonal communicationConflict managementProblem-management and opportunity leveraging skillsTeam and organization development skills versatility skillsInstructional Strategies:Audio visual materialsCase studiesClassroom exerciseComputer based trainingDiscussionMethods of Assessment:ExaminationsPerformance rubrics (checklists)PresentationsWritten papersMinimum Passing Score: B (80%)

Retired Deputy Chief Mark Perez of LAPD describes the Emerging Leadership Program of the National Command & Staff College.