Delaware Natural Resources Police Investigate Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries at Abessinio Stadium

Delaware Natural Resources Police and Wilmington Department of Police are investigating a vehicle accident with serious injuries that occurred Friday afternoon at the Abessinio Stadium, located within Wilmington State Parks.

A 16-year-old Wilmington man failed to maintain control of his 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee while reversing from a parking space. The Jeep, traveling in reverse, first struck two parked vehicles, a 2012 Hyundai Accent and a 2009 Cadillac Escalade. The Jeep then continued in reverse striking two individuals that were sitting on chairs behind the Escalade trapping a 65-year-old Dover woman under the Jeep.

The female victim had to be extricated from beneath the Jeep by Wilmington Fire Department personnel that arrived on scene. She was then flown to Christiana Hospital by Delaware State Police’s aviation unit. At this time, she is listed in serious but stable condition with multiple, non-life-threatening injuries.

The second victim seated in the parking lot is a 63-year-old Middletown man who was transported to Christiana Hospital by ambulance for leg injuries. He has since been treated and released.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 51-year-old Smyrna man, who was seated in his parked car was transported to Christiana Hospital for injuries to his leg and back. He has since been treated and released. A passenger in the Hyundai, a 68-year-old Smyrna man, was uninjured in the accident.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured in this accident.

This accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Cpl. David Redgraves at david.redgraves@delaware.gov.

