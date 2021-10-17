Maryville Animal Rescue Masquerade Ball Fundraising Event This Friday
The no-kill Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center (MAARC) event is set to be the largest to-date for the 100% volunteer-based organization.
Maintaining a No Kill initiative is a community effort, and the Knoxville/Maryville area business community has united solidly behind us. The animals thank all of our generous donors and supporters.”MARYVILLE, TN, US, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, October 22, 2021, the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center (MAARC) is hosting their largest fundraiser to date, the MAARC Masquerade Ball at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Maryville, Tennessee, just south of Knoxville.
— Jennifer Eanes, MAARC Executive Director
The event is expected to drive record turnaround for non-profit MAARC, a Maryville-based volunteer-run no-kill animal rescue, which was founded in 2018. Since its inception, MAARC has served approximately 1400 dogs and cats in the Blount County, Tennessee area -- and with an annual operating budget of less than $200,000.
With games, a plated dinner, entertainment, door prizes, a silent auction and, of course, dogs and cats, the Masquerade Ball is MAARC’s tentpole annual fundraising and community outreach event.
“Everyone has welcomed the opportunity to support our rescue. Our ticket sales have been robust, and the corporate sponsorships have ensured this event will be a success and we will hit our goal,” said Jennifer Eanes, MAARC Executive Director, expressing her gratitude towards the community’s support and embrace of the organization’s cause to making this year’s MAARC Masquerade Ball a success.
With a fundraising goal of $25,000, the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center is leveraging ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, a silent auction, private donations, and event-day activities to raise money before, during, and after the Masquerade Ball to sustain MAARC’s 2022 operating efforts.
“The anticipated success of this year’s event wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our local sponsors,” said Eanes. “Maintaining a No Kill initiative is a community effort, and the Knoxville/Maryville area business community has united solidly behind us. The animals thank all of our generous donors and supporters.”
Tickets are on sale now for $75 per person and can be purchased at MAARC’s website until the day of the event. Same-day ticket sales will be available at the door on a space-limited, first come, first served basis.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or learn how you can foster, donate, volunteer or support MAARC, visit maarcadopt.org, or contact one of the MAARC volunteers by telephone 865-273-3751 or email info@maarcadopt.org.
About the MAARC Masquerade Ball
The MAARC Masquerade Ball is an annual charity fundraising event for the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center (MAARC). The 2021 MAARC Masquerade Ball is Friday, October 22, 2021, at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Maryville, Tennessee. The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of the following corporate sponsors: Tito’s Vodka, Crestview Dental, Beds to Go, Y-12 Federal Credit Union, 301 Digital Media, and Clayton Homes.
About the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center (MAARC)
The Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center, or MAARC, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2018 with a vision of creating a No Kill environment for cats and dogs in Alcoa and Maryville. MAARC’s founding mission is to find every animal a safe, happy forever home. MAARC is a true grassroots rescue that currently operates on a 100% volunteer basis and with an annual operating budget of less than $200,000. MAARC makes every effort to avoid euthanasia by following the Best Friends Animal Society no kill practices and the No Kill Equation, and pulls animals from the Maryville City Animal Shelter and cares for them until they are adopted. In the past year, MAARC has served over 570 dogs and cats, and over 1400 total since 2018. All donations to MAARC are tax deductible.
Jennifer Eanes
Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center
+1 865-273-3751
info@maarcadopt.org