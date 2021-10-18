Your Journey to Co-parenting: Book Signing and Community Conversation
— Dr. Jeffery Johnson
National Partnership for Community Leadership
NEW BOOK FOCUSED ON CREATING BRIGHTER FUTURES FOR CHILDREN
BY INCREASING CO-PARENTING AMONG NEVER-MARRIED PARENTS
BOOK SIGNING AND COMMUNITY CONVERSATION
Berean Baptist Church
924 Madison St NW,
Washington, DC 20011,
Friday, November 5, 2021
6 PM – 8 PM
Dr. Jeffery Johnson and his wife Monica will conduct a book signing and community conversation on their new book, Your Journey To Co-Parenting. The book was written in response to the high child poverty rate among children born to never-married parents and children whose fathers are persistently absent from their lives. The authors state that 7 of every 10 African American children are born to unmarried-never-married parents. These children are at increased risk of growing up poor and additionally are more subject to experiencing other adverse consequences such as poor health, low academic achievement, juvenile delinquency, and unplanned pregnancy at an adolescent age. The book offers a jump-start to young, never-married parents on how to begin the critical but often challenging work of co-parenting - a decision they can make now to change the trajectory of their child’s life in the future.
The National Partnership for Community Leadership is sponsoring the event.
NPCL was established in 1996 to be at the forefront of these concerns. One key NPCL goal is to help low-income noncustodial fathers pull themselves out of poverty and build stronger bonds with their children and mothers. NPCL advocates for partnerships among community-based organizations and government agencies, such as Child Support Enforcement, Head Start, and workforce development agencies, to cultivate more "father-friendly" policies in support of dads who are "dead-broke," as opposed to deadbeats.
Media Contact:
Monica Johnson
Author
monica@npclfathersandfamilies.org
301/938-5477
www.npclfathersandfamilies.org
Monica Johnson
National Partnership for Community Leadership
+1 301-938-5477
