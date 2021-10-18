Automotive Ethernet Market Size to Reach USD 3201.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3% | Valuates Reports
Automotive Market is Segmented by Type Automotive Local Area Network (LAN), Automotive Metropolitan Area Network (MAN).BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Ethernet Market Statistics 2027
The global Automotive Ethernet market size is projected to reach USD 3201.2 Million by 2027, from USD 1378.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2021-2027.
Automotive Ethernet Market Segmentation
By Type
• Automotive Local Area Network (LAN)
• Automotive Metropolitan Area Network (MAN)
By Application
• Automotive Diagnostics
• Cameras and ADAS
• Infotainment
• Other
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• Broadcom
• Marvell
• Microchip Technology
• NXP Semiconductors
• TE Connectivity
• Infineon Technologies
• Realtek Semiconductor
• Toshiba
