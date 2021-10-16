Seeking Talented LA Mom with Awesome Admin Skills Who Loves to Land a Sweet Job
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is helping a LA based healthcare company with an impeccable reputation; find and hire a talented administrative assistant.
Recruiting for Good is seeking to find a Talented LA mom who has at least 5 years of strong administrative skills (answering phones, faxing, and scanning documents). Must be vaxxed to work onsite and Land a Sweet Job with a major healthcare company that makes a positive impact; use your talent for good, feel appreciated, and earn what you deserve.
Submit resume today to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com land sweet job you love.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Mom, if you have a gap in your work history (because you decided to care for your young kids), don't worry, we will consider you as long as you are willing to kickass, have a positive outlook, and great admin skills."
Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been running Our Moms Love Work a personal phone support service in Santa Monica. Mom, you are just one phone call away from loving work again. Trouble with your boss, or your significant other doesn't understand you...we love to listen and help www.MomsLoveWork.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
