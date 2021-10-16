Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,724 in the last 365 days.

Seeking Talented LA Mom with Awesome Admin Skills Who Loves to Land a Sweet Job

Join The Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good Launches to Reward Professionals, Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good always looking out for you #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.JoinSweetClub.com

Join The Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good Launches to Reward Professionals, Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good always looking out for you #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.JoinSweetClub.com

You're just one phone call away from loving work, a personal phone support service #momslovework www.momslovework.com

You're just one phone call away from loving work, a personal phone support service #momslovework www.momslovework.com

Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is helping a LA based healthcare company with an impeccable reputation; find and hire a talented administrative assistant.

Are you a talented mom with awesome admin skills? Send us your resume today to land a sweet job...you love!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals for sweet job; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by creating fulfilling experiences for kids.

Recruiting for Good is seeking to find a Talented LA mom who has at least 5 years of strong administrative skills (answering phones, faxing, and scanning documents). Must be vaxxed to work onsite and Land a Sweet Job with a major healthcare company that makes a positive impact; use your talent for good, feel appreciated, and earn what you deserve.

Submit resume today to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com land sweet job you love.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Mom, if you have a gap in your work history (because you decided to care for your young kids), don't worry, we will consider you as long as you are willing to kickass, have a positive outlook, and great admin skills."

Candidates represented by Recruiting for Good, who land a sweet job; and complete 90 days of employment enjoy sweet (perks) rewards.

Recruiting for Good will reward Sweets (reviewed by kids), Treats (invite only parties), and VIP Tix (Music and Sports).

About

Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been running Our Moms Love Work a personal phone support service in Santa Monica. Mom, you are just one phone call away from loving work again. Trouble with your boss, or your significant other doesn't understand you...we love to listen and help www.MomsLoveWork.com

Join the Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good. Let Recruiting for Good represent you, complete 90 days of employment and enjoy sweet rewards; Sweets (reviewed by kids), Treats (invite only parties), and VIP Tix (Music and Sports). To learn more visit www.JoinSweetClub.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.

This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.

Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Seeking Talented LA Mom with Awesome Admin Skills Who Loves to Land a Sweet Job

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.