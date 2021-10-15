State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-24

For immediate release: October 15, 2021 (21-214)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Franklin County

In August 2021 the Physical Therapy Board suspended the license of physical therapist Luron Anderson (PT00009869). Anderson was charged in Franklin County Superior Court with indecent liberties, a class A felony; indecent liberties, a class B felony; and fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor on two separate occasions. Anderson improperly touched the breasts of residents of facilities where he worked and sent one resident text messages of a romantic and sexual nature.

King County

In August 2021 the Dental Commission indefinitely suspended the license of dental assistant Victoria K. Jones (D160928867). Jones submitted an online application to the Department of Health for a medical assistant credential using the bank information from a customer to whom she had sold a face mask on Etsy. Charges state that the customer contacted the bank to say the charge wasn’t authorized and filed a police report.

Pierce County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Christy Lee Bamberger (LP00048539). Bamberger failed to comply with a referral contract which required completion of a substance abuse monitoring program. She voluntarily withdrew from the program.

In August 2021 the Dental Commission indefinitely suspended the license of dental assistant Jasmine Lavina Naoniloa Kananiokahome Caminos (D160575758). Caminos failed to comply with terms and conditions including participating in a substance abuse monitoring program.

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Andrew Dreessen (LP60614927). In 2020 Dreessen’s license to practice in Colorado was suspended by the Colorado Board of Nursing, and in 2021 Dreessen relinquished his license to practice nursing in that state. Dreessen failed to comply with a Colorado requirement that he submit to a physical and/or mental examination.

In August 2021 the Marriage and Family Therapist Program charged marriage and family therapist Scott Patrick McKinney (MG60945863) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his license. McKinney allegedly surrendered his credential to practice as an associate marriage and family therapist to the Department of Consumer Affairs, Board of Behavioral Sciences of the State of California based on McKinney’s conduct of submitting fraudulent documents in connection with an application, attempting to procure a license by fraud, and for committing acts of dishonesty by submitting fraudulent documents. Based on the surrender of his credential, McKinney is restricted from practicing in California.

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Amninder Kaur Nagra (LP60335580) for at least five years. Nagra held herself out as a registered nurse and a medical doctor but holds neither credential. She practiced beyond the scope of her licensed practical nurse credential. Nagra participated in a scheme in which she accepted money in exchange for invalid nurse delegation certificates. Nagra also allegedly attempted to mislead Department of Health investigators.

Snohomish County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Natalie Joanna Pray (RN60921641). Pray failed to comply with a previous agreement requiring her participation in a substance abuse monitoring program.