Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Burglary Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and vehicle in reference to the below offenses that occurred in the District.

Theft From Auto: On Sunday, October 3, 2021, at approximately 3:20 pm, the suspects forcibly gained entry to a vehicle at in the Unit block of Oglethorpe Street, Northwest. Once inside the vehicle, the suspects took property, then fled the scene. CCN: 21-142-953

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at approximately 1:55 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN 21-143-907

Burglary Two: Between Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at approximately 6:45 pm, and Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at approximately 5:15 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 5500 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN 21-144-462

Burglary Two: On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 1:57 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 3800 block of McKinley Street, Northwest. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN 21-145-197 The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:



Burglary Two: On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 5600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. One inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN 21-145-228

Burglary Two: On Monday, October 11, 2021, at approximately 2:50 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property, then fled the scene. CCN: 21-147-487

Burglary Two: On Monday, October 11, 2021, at approximately 3:07 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 6300 block of Chillum Road, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property, then fled the scene. CCN: 21-147-494

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 5:44 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 5500 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property, then fled the scene. CCN: 21-148-571

Burglary Two: On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at approximately 3:20 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the 2800 block of 10 th Street, Northeast. One inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-149-221 The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos and in this video: https://youtu.be/d01uvjR8h2I



Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.