Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 15, 2021, in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

At approximately 4:32 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male and an adult female both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Audi SUV, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle/suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

