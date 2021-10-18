South Jersey Candidate, Sean Pignatelli, Prepared to Unseat Van Drew in 2022 Midterm Election
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lots of South Jersey residents have been asking for it and now they got it. South Jersey resident, Sean Pignatelli has announced his candidacy for Congress against Donald Trump loyalist, Jeff Van Drew. Van Drew switched from Democrat to the Republican Party back in December of 2019. In 2020, he was able to pull out a narrow victory. Since then residents of South Jersey have been asking for a change. Sean Pignatelli’s campaign platform closely mirrors that of former candidate Amy Kennedy, which includes fighting for better healthcare, mental healthcare, women’s rights, and giving extra support to senior citizens, veterans, and our agriculture workers. This has made Sean a quick favorite in South Jersey.
Pignatelli’s motivation for entering politics came when his brother, Christopher(only 14 months older than Sean) passed away suddenly in June of 2020 from an overdose. Since then, Pignatelli has been providing better lives to everyone he comes across, with the help from a nonprofit he and his wife own, that provides free fresh produce to low income families. Sean is also a member of the Carpenter’s Union and a small business owner. South Jersey may be in much better hands after the 2022 midterm elections.
