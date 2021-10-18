Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15. How COVID is changing how beneficiaries enroll
AEP runs through Dec. 7 and it's time for qualified beneficiaries to enroll or review their coverage. See how enrolling online is safe, secure, & quick.NAVARRE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period or AEP, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, is a time for seniors turning 65 to enroll in a Medicare plan or for those beneficiaries already enrolled to review their coverage and make changes for the coming year. Those with a disability and have been receiving Social Security Disability benefits for at least 24 months and people with End Stage Renal Disease may also use this period to enroll.
Although there aren’t any major updates to Medicare for 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon many challenges in regards to face to face meetings between agents and clients, educational, formal, and informal seminars to the public. But ironically, Insurance Companies have been way ahead of the curve regarding enrollment options before the COVID-19 surge and most companies, agencies, brokers, and agents can now enroll beneficiaries online and even over the phone.
Florida based insurance agency Next Wright Financial Services, that specializes in Medicare as well as Life Insurance, Annuities, and Estate Planning, uses
advanced online enrollment tools designed by Insurance Companies to efficiently enroll beneficiaries in a plan advised by a licensed agent executing a Needs Analysis, comparing different plan benefits and drug costs reducing the risk of potentially exposing beneficiaries to unanticipated out-of-pocket costs, and making sure the plan's dental and vision coverage is satisfactory or is a stand alone plan needed.
Setting up an online enrollment appointment is quick, safe, and easy. Simply fill out the form on our website or contact us via phone or email, and request an appointment. Once a Scope of Appointment has been completed by the responding agent, the beneficiary must email the agent, that will be assisting with the enrollment, giving the agent permission to send a designated link to an online enrollment form to be filled out by the beneficiary while the agent goes over the plan in its entirety over the phone. It's just that simple.
Also, as a reminder, COVID-19 vaccines are free. Regardless of whether you have original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan from a private insurer, there is no cost to getting the vaccine.
Lastly, COVID-19 testing is free. There is no cost to get tested for COVID-19 if you have original Medicare and see a provider who accepts Medicare, or if you have Medicare Advantage and see an in-network provider. Be sure to ask your agent about how their plan covers services related to COVID-19.
