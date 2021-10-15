FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

South Capitol Street Corridor Project - Weekly Closures October 11 through October 18, 2021

(Washington, D.C.) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close roadways, lanes, ramps, and shoulders on the following corridors to perform construction activities along I-295 / DC 295 and nearby local roads beginning October 11 through October 18, 2021, weather permitting.

Daily closures will take place between 9:30 a.m., and 3:30 p.m. Nightly closures will take place between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. the following day (unless otherwise stated below).

Due to the scheduled DC United game at Audi Field, nighttime lane closures will not occur on Wednesday, October 20, until after 11:00 p.m. If any of these games are canceled, daily and nightly closures will occur during the typical times. Additionally, any nighttime full roadway closures that are prohibited on these game days will occur in the event of a game cancellation.

Single left or right lane closures will occur anytime daily and nightly on northbound and southbound I-295 between Exit 1 (Laboratory Road / US Naval Research Lab) and I-695. On northbound I-295, there will be no closures during the weekday AM peak period, and on southbound I-295 there will be no closures during the PM weekday peak period. Double left or right lane closures will occur nightly, starting at 9:00 p.m., until the following morning.

Single left or right lane closures will occur daily and nightly in both directions on South Capitol Street SE/SW between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE. Northbound single lane closures will begin at 9:30 a.m. on weekdays, extending to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, and during the weekend from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Southbound single lane closures will take place during off-peak hours.

Single left or right lane closures will occur daily and nightly in both directions Suitland Parkway SE between the Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE overpass and South Capitol Street SE. These single lane closures along these roadways will take place during off-peak hours. Double left or right lane closures will only occur nightly, starting at 9:00 p.m., until the following morning.

No other closures on South Capitol Street SE/SW or Suitland Parkway SE will take place on weekdays between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Daily and nightly single lane closures will also occur anytime during off-peak hours on Firth Sterling Avenue SE, and Howard Road SE. Daily and nightly single lane closures will also occur anytime on Potomac Avenue SE/SW, Half Street SW, Barry Road SE, St. Elizabeths Avenue SE, R St. SW, and Malcolm X Avenue SE.

The following full ramp closures will also occur during off-peak hours:

Exit 4 from I-295 Northbound (South Capitol Street / Suitland Parkway)

Exit 4 from I-295 Southbound (South Capitol Street / Suitland Parkway)

I-295 Northbound On-ramp from northbound Firth Sterling Avenue SE

Suitland Parkway SE between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE will be nightly from Monday, October 18 to Friday morning, October 22, between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., as shown in the graphic. This will include the closure of Exit 4A from I-295 Southbound to outbound Suitland Parkway SE, and the restriction of left turns from the new Exit 4 from I-295 Northbound to Suitland Parkway SE and South Capitol Street SE. When Suitland Parkway SE is fully closed, Firth Sterling Avenue SE, South Capitol Street SE, and Howard Road SE will remain open to all traffic. A marked detour will be in place during these closures.

Suitland Parkway Closure & Detour

Firth Sterling Avenue SE between South Capitol Street SE and St Elizabeths Street SE will be closed from Friday, October 22 at 9:00 a.m. through the weekend to Monday, October 25 at 5:00 a.m. for bridge construction. When Firth Sterling Avenue SE is fully closed, Suitland Parkway SE and South Capitol Street SE will remain open to all traffic. A marked detour will be in place during these closures.

Firth Sterling Avenue SE Closure & Detour

These closures are required for construction activities associated with the following DDOT project:

South Capitol Street Corridor Project - Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

The South Capitol Street Corridor Project calls for replacing the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and transforming related sections of the urban freeway into a beautiful scenic boulevard that increases pedestrian and vehicular safety, improves multimodal transportation options, increases community accessibility, and supports economic development on both sides of the Anacostia River.

Traffic controls will be in place to guide all users of the roadway through the work zones safely. Motorists should expect delays due to the lane closures and are advised to stay alert and be observant of signage and road work crews while traveling in this area.

For more information about the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Project and to stay up to date on traffic-related impacts and construction progress, please visit www.newfrederickdouglassbridge.com.

