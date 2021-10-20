Dwight Dykstra Discusses His Top Tips for Offshore Fishing
Make Sure You Have the Correct Licenses and/or Permits
Whether you’re fishing alone or with a group, you need to make sure you have the correct documentation, says Dwight Dykstra. Even if you book your fishing trip with a charter boat, you may be required to have a license to fish offshore. Check with your local Game and Wildlife Commission to make sure you have the right license or permit for your trip.
If you’re caught fishing without the right license, you can face some pretty steep fines and even have your fishing privileges revoked altogether.
Check the Weather
Weather can have a huge impact on the success of your fishing trip, says Dwight Dykstra. This is especially true if you’re fishing on open seas. If a storm catches you unawares, you risk damage to your boat and equipment or, worse, personal injury. Before you head out, check the weather and make sure there’s nothing brewing that could ruin your trip.
If you’re fishing in the ocean, make sure you pay special attention to the tide schedule as well. You don’t want to get swept out further than you planned and run out of fuel! You don’t want to have to make an embarrassing call to the Coast Guard.
Know Your Fish
Different fish have different swimming patterns, eating habits, and breeding grounds. Study up and figure out what kind of bait, rod, reel, line, weights, etc. you’ll need to nail your catch of the day!
Once you decide on a location for your offshore adventure, do your research and figure out what types of fish you’ll be gunning for. While many people go out on the water looking for a specific fish, you’ll have better luck (and more fun) if you’re prepared for a few kinds of fish, advises Dwight Dykstra!
Practice Your Knots
Even experienced fishermen lose their catch from time to time from a carelessly tied knot. There are several types of knots that work best for different types of lines, rods, and fish. Do your research and get as much practice as possible to perfect your knot-tying skills before the big outing.
And remember, says Dwight Dykstra, sometimes a tightly tied “bad knot” is better than a loosely tied “good knot.” Slippage is the number one reason fish get away!
