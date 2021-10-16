The Biden Administration's continued failed immigration policies have put Texas communities along the border in danger and their property at risk.
In episode two of Texas Borderlands, we hear from ranchers, landowners, and sheriffs as they discuss the burdensome cost that illegal immigration has on their communities, businesses, and their every day lives.
