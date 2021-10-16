Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,944 in the last 365 days.

Texas Bor­der­lands | The Cost of Ille­gal Immi­gra­tion — Ep.2

The Biden Administration's continued failed immigration policies have put Texas communities along the border in danger and their property at risk.

In episode two of Texas Borderlands, we hear from ranchers, landowners, and sheriffs as they discuss the burdensome cost that illegal immigration has on their communities, businesses, and their every day lives.

Read the transcript here.

You just read:

Texas Bor­der­lands | The Cost of Ille­gal Immi­gra­tion — Ep.2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.