Arrest Made in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 3:38 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm being discharged.

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, 23 year-old Joseph Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

###