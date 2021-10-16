Middlesex Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303836

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/28/21 at 7:15 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Cabot Rd / Power Plant Rd in Marshfield)

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Dakota Yorks

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to Cabot Rd in Marshfield for the report of a one vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. While Troopers were investigating the crash a witness advised that the operator had been picked up by a passing vehicle and they were unable to be located. On 10/15/2021 I made contact with Yorks and he advised he was the operator of the vehicle when it crashed. Yorks was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/02/2021 at 8:00 AM to answer to these offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 at 08:00 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.