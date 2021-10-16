Press Releases

10/15/2021

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Saturday in Recognition of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden directing flags to be lowered throughout the country in recognition of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

The National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service is a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., to remember and pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families. It is typically held each year in May during National Police Week, however this year’s ceremony was postponed until October due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.

“Law enforcement officials frequently put themselves in danger in the name of public protection, sometimes putting their own lives on the line in order to protect complete strangers,” Governor Lamont said. “We thank every law enforcement officer for the protection they provide in our neighborhoods, and we salute the fallen officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. Their memories will never be forgotten. We also salute all of the family members of law enforcement officials for the many sacrifices they make over the course of their loved one’s call to service.”