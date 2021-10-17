SVG Design Shop FunLurn introduces The Magical Christmas Collection
Designer Ruchira Bhawnani from FunLurn has just released " The Magical Christmas Collection" - featuring 10 sparkly single line designs for Christmas crafts
INDORE, MP, INDIA, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Ruchira Bhawnani
Designer Ruchira Bhawnani from FunLurn has just released a brand-new Single-Line SVG Collection called The Magical Christmas Collection - a seasonal collection featuring 10 sparkly single line designs that can be used by crafters and card makers to create sparkly holiday cards, ornaments, or home décor
Funlurn was originally based in Bentonville, Arkansas, and is currently based in Indore, India.
The Kit which is an SVG collection was released worldwide on October 8, 2021.
FunLurn is known for helping crafters by offering fine quality digital craft files so they can take their craft from ordinary to extraordinary while improving their productivity through designs that are easy to weed, load light, and cut quickly on any cutting plotter. Their single-line designs are loved by laser users as well, as these designs can be engraved on acrylic, MDF, and other materials to create unique crafts.
As someone who has sold more than 32000 copies of digital products worldwide since 2016, it is the first time, Ruchira has created an entire product line of single-line Christmas cards as a collection.
The collection is sold on the website funlurnsvg.com where the limited-time discounted collection’s digital products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the month.
Single line designs are gaining higher popularity as their versatility is becoming known to more crafters, and now with more of the crafters working with laser machines, these designs are quite the rage. These designs can be drawn, engraved, etched, Foil Quilled, and laser printed to make the perfect craft. After taking feedback from card makers and crafters all around the world who use craft cutters, Ruchira found the need for be sparkly style of designs to enable the crafters to be able to create glorious cards and other holiday crats with the least effort. And hence The Magical Christmas Collection was born.
It is a collection including sentiments like “Merry Christmas”, “Let it Snow”, “Merry and Bright”, “Believe in the magic”, “Sending you all of the Christmas Magic”, “Have yourself a Magical Christmas”, “Sending you Holiday Cheer”, “To a very special couple on Christmas”, “All I want for Christmas is you”, and “Joy to the world”, “The Magical Christmas Collection”. is available at a steeply discounted rate for a limited time.
Ruchira is excited to welcome her fans to get the new Single-line SVG design collection to make it a Christmas of Joy.
About FunLurn
FunLurn began life in 2016 by Ruchira Bhawnani while she was stationed in Bentonville with her husband who serves Walmart.
She was then full-time freelancing as an information visualizer and pitch deck designer for various big brands and small start-ups and was the Number One Presentation Designer in the United States at Elance.com (now Upwork). She felt satisfied that her design education was put to good use, but since it was all commissioned work, she never got her due credit as a designer. There was a burning desire in her to be able to create and share good design with everyone without all the hiding and non-disclosure agreements.
She had her vinyl cutting machine since 2010, and she had enjoyed creating designs for herself and crafted products to gift friends and family. Unsatisfied with the poor quality of the designs that were out there she began to create her own designs from scratch.
In 2016, She was struggling with no recognition by the big brands and big-budget projects on one hand, while on the other she was working for peanuts to serve start-ups because of the sincere will to help them. So, she started her journey in search of a more fulfilling place.
She found a niche that she was destined to serve – Crafters who had a small business. She could help them out with designer craft files for a reasonable price. She was able to share her designs and she could keep the price low and in reach for a small business. She launched FunLurn in June 2016 and started creating SVG Files to sell on her Etsy shop which gained popularity very quickly. In 2017 when she crossed 10,000 sales on Etsy, she decided it was time for her to launch her own website and hasn’t looked back since then.
In April 2018, Ruchira and her family returned to India to join her father-in-Law in his battle against colon cancer (which they won). They had to return to their home country after selling everything that they had in the U.S. (except her cutting machine, embroidery machine, and tools of course). 2018 was full of ups and downs, and she literally had to build her infrastructure from the ground up.
Everything changed except the love of her fans for her designs, and her genuine desire to make things easy for them.
Her business has only gained more following since then. Her designs are more centered on her followers. Her Etsy shop alone has served 37,000+ designs to crafters all around the globe and she continues to fulfill her desire to be able to help small businesses.
For more information about “The Magical Christmas Collection”. or for an interview with Ruchira Bhawnani, please write to Ruchira@funlurnsvg.com. Media high-res photos are available upon request.
