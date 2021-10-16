State Route 74 restricted west of I-17 for pavement work Oct. 18-22

PHOENIX – Drivers who use State Route 74 west of I-17 in the north Valley should plan on delays during daytime hours Monday through Friday, Oct. 18-22, while crews work to complete a project to extend the lifespan of the highway’s pavement.

Traffic on State Route 74 will be stopped one direction at a time in areas between I-17 and Castle Hot Springs Road from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day while the pavement sealing is taking place, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A pilot vehicle will lead traffic through daily work zones one direction at a time. Wait times of approximately 15 minutes are expected.

Crews are applying an oil-based treatment to SR 74 between US 60 and I-17. Work started last week in the area between US 60 (milepost 1) and Old Lake Pleasant Road (milepost 22).

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.