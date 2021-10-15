Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,943 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox orders flags lowered in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

October 15, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 15, 2021) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. 

Flags should be lowered to half-staff at midnight tonight through Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Read the President’s proclamation here

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox orders flags lowered in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.