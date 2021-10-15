Gov. Cox orders flags lowered in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

October 15, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 15, 2021) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff at midnight tonight through Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Read the President’s proclamation here.

###