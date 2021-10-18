National Addiction Treatment Week Inspires the Next Generation of Medical Professionals to Treat Addiction
EINPresswire.com/ -- National Addiction Treatment Week returns October 18-24 to inspire the next generation of medical professionals to treat addiction. The week highlights the critical gap between the number of patients who need addiction treatment and qualified medical professionals available to treat patients using evidence-based approaches. It is hosted by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), along with several partners and promotional supporters, to encourage medical professionals to learn more about treating addiction.
Addiction is a chronic disease for which evidence-based treatments are available and recovery is possible. In 2019, only 10 percent of the 20.4 million people in the United States who needed substance use disorder treatment in the past year had received it. Expanding the number of medical professionals who are qualified to treat addiction with evidence-based care is one important way to save lives.
“The devastating impact of addiction on patients, loved ones, and our communities, requires that the medical community come together to treat this illness,” said William F. Haning, III, MD, DLFAPA, DFASAM, president of ASAM. “Patients with addiction deserve compassionate, evidence-based care and a medical community which is trained to provide it. National Addiction Treatment Week highlights the significant role all medical professionals play in prevention, promoting recovery, and ensuring patients receive life-saving care.”
Throughout the week, physicians, medical students, residents, fellows, and clinicians who treat addiction will share why they believe treating addiction is so important. The medical community will hear from dedicated addiction medicine specialists about how they ended up in the field, their daily interactions with patients, and tools for preventing, screening, and treating the disease.
The week’s schedule of events includes a dedicated End Stigma Twitter Day; webinars about screening for addiction and treating addiction involving tobacco use; a screening of and discussion about the Black Men in White Coats documentary; a Twitter chat about alcohol use and prevention of alcohol use disorder; and focused spotlight days on Addiction Medicine Fellowship Programs.
Participate in the week by following @TreatmentWeek on Twitter and use #treatmentweek in your social media posts on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Together, we can help more people receive evidence-based treatment and improve patient outcomes.
Learn more by visiting www.TreatAddictionSaveLives.org.
###
About ASAM
The American Society of Addiction Medicine, founded in 1954, is a professional society representing over 6,600 physicians, clinicians, and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. ASAM is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention, and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction. For more information, visit www.ASAM.org.
About Addiction
Addiction is a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences. People with addiction use substances or engage in behaviors that become compulsive and often continue despite harmful consequences. Prevention efforts and treatment approaches for addiction are generally as successful as those for other chronic diseases. (Learn more: https://www.asam.org/resources/definition-of-addiction)
Christine Merrifield
Addiction is a chronic disease for which evidence-based treatments are available and recovery is possible. In 2019, only 10 percent of the 20.4 million people in the United States who needed substance use disorder treatment in the past year had received it. Expanding the number of medical professionals who are qualified to treat addiction with evidence-based care is one important way to save lives.
“The devastating impact of addiction on patients, loved ones, and our communities, requires that the medical community come together to treat this illness,” said William F. Haning, III, MD, DLFAPA, DFASAM, president of ASAM. “Patients with addiction deserve compassionate, evidence-based care and a medical community which is trained to provide it. National Addiction Treatment Week highlights the significant role all medical professionals play in prevention, promoting recovery, and ensuring patients receive life-saving care.”
Throughout the week, physicians, medical students, residents, fellows, and clinicians who treat addiction will share why they believe treating addiction is so important. The medical community will hear from dedicated addiction medicine specialists about how they ended up in the field, their daily interactions with patients, and tools for preventing, screening, and treating the disease.
The week’s schedule of events includes a dedicated End Stigma Twitter Day; webinars about screening for addiction and treating addiction involving tobacco use; a screening of and discussion about the Black Men in White Coats documentary; a Twitter chat about alcohol use and prevention of alcohol use disorder; and focused spotlight days on Addiction Medicine Fellowship Programs.
Participate in the week by following @TreatmentWeek on Twitter and use #treatmentweek in your social media posts on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Together, we can help more people receive evidence-based treatment and improve patient outcomes.
Learn more by visiting www.TreatAddictionSaveLives.org.
###
About ASAM
The American Society of Addiction Medicine, founded in 1954, is a professional society representing over 6,600 physicians, clinicians, and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. ASAM is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention, and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction. For more information, visit www.ASAM.org.
About Addiction
Addiction is a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences. People with addiction use substances or engage in behaviors that become compulsive and often continue despite harmful consequences. Prevention efforts and treatment approaches for addiction are generally as successful as those for other chronic diseases. (Learn more: https://www.asam.org/resources/definition-of-addiction)
Christine Merrifield
American Society of Addiction Medicine
+1 301-547-4140
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn