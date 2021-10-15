Procter and Gamble: Influencing West Virginia’s, #YesWV’s, Manufacturing Industry

Founded over 180 years ago as a soap and candle company, Procter and Gamble (P&G) is now the world’s largest consumer goods company. Not only is the growth of this company amazing, but the fact that one of their manufacturing facilities is in West Virginia, #YesWV, is great as well.

In 2020, P&G quadrupled their production from the year before, and that growth has continued through 2021. Although much of the work at the Tabler Station facility is automated, with machines stacking pallets of dryer sheets or automatic guided vehicles rumbling down aisles at the plant, the expertise of human workers is needed to make sure the machines run properly. Due to the state’s location and a reliable workforce with skills in various sectors, West Virginia continues to be an ideal place for manufacturing bases like P&G.

“West Virginia has the lowest turnover rate for manufacturing jobs in the country and that kind of stability and our business-friendly climate is what is attracting companies to come and invest in our state,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Executive Director Mike Graney.

In West Virginia, manufacturers account for 9.88 percent of the state’s total economic output and employ 6.44 percent of the workforce. In the Eastern Panhandle, where the P&G facility is located, the manufacturing sector is expected to produce the fastest rate of job growth in the coming years, with a forecast of more than 4 percent annually.

P&G is actively recruiting and hiring workers for their manufacturing facility in Inwood, West Virginia. The facility currently employs over 1,400 people, and their open jobs can be found here.

Manufacturing plays a vital role in West Virginia and when companies like P&G continue to say #YesWV, the state is catapulted into the spotlight, attracting other businesses and more loyal workers.