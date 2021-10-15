Submit Release
Elmwood Avenue Restricted Beginning Next Week for Resurfacing Operations, Safety Improvements in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Elmwood Avenue motorists will experience alternating lane closures in both directions between Island Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard in Philadelphia on Monday, October 18, through Friday, October 22, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for resurfacing operations, as part of a project to repair and resurface more than 44 miles of state highways in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT's contractor is milling the existing roadway surfaces, repaving the state highways with new asphalt, and line striping along the following corridors:

  • Elmwood Avenue between Island Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard;
  • Lindbergh Boulevard between Elmwood Avenue and Grays Avenue;
  • Grays Avenue between Lindbergh Boulevard and 49th Street; and
  • 49th Street between Grays Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

 The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. In addition, the contractor, through approved plans in conjunction with the City of Philadelphia, will install new crosswalks, roadway markings, delineators, and improve safety near trolley stops. Other improvements include changing the existing bike lanes on Lindbergh Boulevard, Grays Avenue and 49th Street to a two-way bike track on one side of the roadway.

Tony DePaul and Son, of Flourtown, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $9.8 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

