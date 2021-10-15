Route 3015 Snowden Road Drilling Work Begins Monday in South Park Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling work on Snowden Road (Route 3015) in South Park Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Snowden Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Monday, October 25 between Connor Drive and Royal Park Boulevard. Flaggers will control traffic. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct drilling operations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

