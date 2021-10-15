Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,939 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Judiciary Extends Judicial Emergency to January 1, 2022

The Court has further amended A.O. 49, which declared a Judicial Emergency on March 16, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paragraph 2 is amended to extend the effective date of the Administrative Order until January 1, 2022. The Court will continue to amend provisions of the Administrative Order based on the advice of public-health officials.

Paragraph 22 is amended to add pleading requirements regarding foreclosure proceedings affecting one-to-four-unit residential properties filed between August 31, and December 31, 2021. These provisions are required to satisfy amendments of Regulation X promulgated by the Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) requiring foreclosure plaintiffs in these cases to attest to compliance with CFPB requirements prior to filing for foreclosure. The CFPB amendments were designed to assist mortgage borrowers affected by the COVID-19 emergency. The final regulation establishes temporary procedural safeguards to help ensure that borrowers have a meaningful opportunity to be reviewed for loss mitigation before the servicer can make the first notice or filing required for foreclosure on certain mortgages. 12 C.F.R. § 1024.41 (eff. Aug. 31, 2021).

There is a new form, Appendix C, which tracks the language of the amended rule and has boxes to check specifically indicating compliance with, or exemption from, the requirements. Because of the need for uniformity, the required certification must be in the form reflected in Appendix C.

The full Order, the form, and other updates regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and court operations are available at www.vermontjudiciary.org/covid19.

You just read:

Vermont Judiciary Extends Judicial Emergency to January 1, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.