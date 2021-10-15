Submit Release
Highway 49 near Glen Ullin temporarily closed next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 49 will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. due to work on the railroad crossing. The work on the crossing will be completed by BNSF.

The temporary closure will be removed from ND 49 when railroad crossing work is completed. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

