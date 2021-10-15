Submit Release
News Search

There were 469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,935 in the last 365 days.

TWRA Requests Public Input for 2022-23 Waterfowl and other Migratory Bird Hunting Seasons

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments for its 2022-23 waterfowl and other migratory bird hunting regulations, including sandhill cranes. This is an opportunity for the public to provide ideas and share concerns about hunting regulations with TWRA staff. The comment period is open Oct. 15-Nov. 15.

Waterfowl and other migratory game bird hunting seasons are proposed to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at its January meeting and voted upon at its February meeting.

Public comments will be considered by TWRA’s Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: 2022-23 Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov. Please include “Waterfowl Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions. 

---TWRA---

You just read:

TWRA Requests Public Input for 2022-23 Waterfowl and other Migratory Bird Hunting Seasons

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.