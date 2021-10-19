Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,948 in the last 365 days.

The Worst of Friends Launch a Kickstarter Campaign for North of Nowhere - a Real-Time Life Sim

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Worst of Friends announces the launch of North of Nowhere's Kickstarter campaign and Steam page!

In North of Nowhere, monsters, cryptids, and creatures of folklore have long since been driven from civilized lands. After innumerable years living on the ocean, a mysterious gateway has been discovered in the Bermuda Triangle leading to a lost continent!

Players take the role of one of the monsters sent to explore and settle this new land! Along the way they will collect local wildlife, discover hints of an Ancient Civilization, and unlock the ability to bend the terrain to their will!

Inspired by Animal Crossing, North of Nowhere seeks to elevate the genre to a new level! The game adds and enhances features such as the ability to live in shared villages online in a variety of locales, the ability to shape the land in only a few button presses, and a real world clock that means the game plays when you’re not around!

The campaign ends November 4, 2021.

About The Worst of Friends:

The Worst of Friends was founded in May 2020 amidst the pandemic. Our group of friends has come together with one goal in mind: make experiences to share with the people you (and we) love.

Galen Frese
North Of Nowhere
support@theworstoffriends.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The Worst of Friends Launch a Kickstarter Campaign for North of Nowhere - a Real-Time Life Sim

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.