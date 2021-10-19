The Worst of Friends Launch a Kickstarter Campaign for North of Nowhere - a Real-Time Life Sim

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Worst of Friends announces the launch of North of Nowhere's Kickstarter campaign and Steam page!

In North of Nowhere, monsters, cryptids, and creatures of folklore have long since been driven from civilized lands. After innumerable years living on the ocean, a mysterious gateway has been discovered in the Bermuda Triangle leading to a lost continent!

Players take the role of one of the monsters sent to explore and settle this new land! Along the way they will collect local wildlife, discover hints of an Ancient Civilization, and unlock the ability to bend the terrain to their will!

Inspired by Animal Crossing, North of Nowhere seeks to elevate the genre to a new level! The game adds and enhances features such as the ability to live in shared villages online in a variety of locales, the ability to shape the land in only a few button presses, and a real world clock that means the game plays when you’re not around!

The campaign ends November 4, 2021.

About The Worst of Friends:

The Worst of Friends was founded in May 2020 amidst the pandemic. Our group of friends has come together with one goal in mind: make experiences to share with the people you (and we) love.