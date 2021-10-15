Evening of Oct. 15 marks completion of emergency construction phase at Hanalei Hill

Main, News Posted on Oct 15, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai motorists that Friday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. will mark the completion of the emergency construction phase for Kuhio Highway (Route 560) at mile marker 1 (“Hanalei Hill”). At the end of the construction workday on Oct. 15 Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to two-way traffic.

Since March landslide response and emergency work has included the installation of over 500 soil nails as a preventive measure in improving slope stability, road reconstruction and resurfacing, and clearing over 80,000 tons of debris. This phase of construction also involved concrete work to stabilize a drainage tunnel located midslope. The second phase of the project, currently in the design stage, is anticipated to begin in early 2022. Phase two work will focus on further stabilization of the lower portion of the slope, hillside drainage improvements, as well as safety and sustainability efforts to protect residents and restore the area landscape.

HDOT values the resolve of the Hanalei, Wainiha, and Haena communities during this extensive phase of construction. We will continue to update on the Hanalei Hill landslide project throughout the interim period and into early 2022 as Phase two ramps up at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/.