Join Gateway Classic Cars on October 30th for Our Spookiest Annual Event!

/EIN News/ -- O'FALLON, Ill., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Classic Cars is holding their annual Trunk or Treat show on Saturday, October 30th at all 18 of their showrooms nationwide. The event runs from 9am-2pm and is fun for all ages! Kids activities and vendors will be on site as well. We encourage car clubs and enthusiasts to bring down their classic cars (decorated or not) and some goodies to pass out to the trunk or treaters.



Click here to find the closest Gateway Classic Cars showroom near you.

Do you have a car club that is interested in being featured? Contact us directly at marketing@gatewayclassiccars.com

General questions about the event, please call us at (866) 383-1416.

We look forward to seeing everyone there!