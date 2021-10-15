Sen. Costa Announces Over $5 Million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits & Additional Housing Funding

HARRISBURG – October 15, 2021 – Sen. Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) announced today that $5,290,908 has been awarded to three local low-income housing development projects.

“Safe, stable, and affordable housing should be available to every person in Pennsylvania. I am very pleased and supportive of the fact that substantial investments into low-income and affordable housing are being made in our communities. I will continue advocating for funding of low-income housing projects on the state level and advocating for the right of every Pennsylvanian to have a safe place to lay their heads at night,” Costa said.

Projects that received funding include:

Hawkins Village Redevelopment Phase II – $2,138,326 Development of 22 two-story buildings with 51 total units, with six being accessible units and four will have ACC assistance.

Edgewood Retirement Residence – $2,342,478 New construction of four-story building of 48 units, six of which will be accessible, for seniors 62 and above.

Wood Towers – $810,104 Preservation and rehabilitation of high-rise building with 97 units, 10 of which will be accessible.



Funding comes through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority (PHFA) Low Income Housing Tax Credits, as well as the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE/HTF) through Pennsylvania’s allocation of National Housing Trust Funds.

For more information on PHFA programs visit phfa.org.

###