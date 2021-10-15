Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,955 in the last 365 days.

Evening of Oct. 15 marks completion of emergency construction phase at Hanalei Hill

Posted on Oct 15, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai motorists that Friday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. will mark the completion of the emergency construction phase for Kuhio Highway (Route 560) at mile marker 1 (“Hanalei Hill”). At the end of the construction workday on Oct. 15 Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to two-way traffic.

Since March landslide response and emergency work has included the installation of over 500 soil nails as a preventive measure in improving slope stability, road reconstruction and resurfacing, and clearing over 80,000 tons of debris. This phase of construction also involved concrete work to stabilize a drainage tunnel located midslope. The second phase of the project, currently in the design stage, is anticipated to begin in early 2022. Phase two work will focus on further stabilization of the lower portion of the slope, hillside drainage improvements, as well as safety and sustainability efforts to protect residents and restore the area landscape.

HDOT values the resolve of the Hanalei, Wainiha, and Haena communities during this extensive phase of construction. We will continue to update on the Hanalei Hill landslide project throughout the interim period and into early 2022 as Phase two ramps up at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/.

You just read:

Evening of Oct. 15 marks completion of emergency construction phase at Hanalei Hill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.