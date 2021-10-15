Submit Release
STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE NAMES NEW INSURANCE FRAUD BUREAU DIRECTOR

10/15/2021

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office welcomes the new director of the Insurance Fraud Bureau, Bill Herman. The position comes with a promotion to Assistant State Fire Marshal.

Herman brings 26 years of law enforcement experience and knowledge to the role.

He began his career with the Montgomery Police Department in 1995, eventually retiring with the rank of Captain. During his time at MPD, he earned several awards and commendation ribbons.

Herman joined the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2016, first as a Deputy State Fire Marshal assigned to Autauga, Bibb, Chilton and Perry counties. In 2019, he was promoted to Special Agent.

Herman earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Science in criminal justice from Faulkner University.

“Throughout his career, Bill has distinguished himself as an outstanding investigator and team leader,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Ridling said. “His experience and commitment to public service will be an asset to the people of Alabama.”  

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is a division of the Alabama Department of Insurance.

Herman officially assumes the role on Oct. 16.

The Insurance Fraud Bureau investigates allegations of criminal insurance fraud and is comprised of four investigators, five special agents and a forensic accountant.

