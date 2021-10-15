Route 4045 Park Place East Gas Line Work Begins Monday in Midland

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Park Place East (Route 4045) in Midland Borough, Beaver County will begin Monday, October 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Park Place East between Virginia Avenue and Beaver Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through early November. Crews from Sudak Contracting will conduct gas line replacement work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Lane Eachement at 724-444-3234 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

