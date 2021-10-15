Northbound Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Lane Restriction Continues in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on the inbound (northbound) Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Monday, October 18 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in the inbound direction of the Boulevard of the Allies between Van Braam Street and Marion Street weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through mid-November. Additionally, lane restrictions will occur on weekends from 8 p.m. Friday nights through 6 a.m. Monday mornings.

Crews from Mascaro Construction will conduct sidewalk placement work for the UPMC Vision Center.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information, contact Baily Keilbach at 412-529-0842 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

