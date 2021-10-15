FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 15, 2021

Media Advisory Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court celebrates graduation with keynote speaker Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey

On Monday, October 18, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court will celebrate more than 40 graduates’ successful completion of the program. Since its inception in March 1994, hundreds of participants have improved their lives by finishing the adult treatment court program. The adult drug treatment court program provides an opportunity for nonviolent offenders who suffer from substance use disorders to receive comprehensive quality treatment and break the cycle of recidivism.

Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey will serve as the keynote speaker and will be joined by judges, court staff, family, friends, and prosecutors to congratulate the graduates on their success.

Media is encouraged to attend the graduation, which will be held at the War Memorial Building in Baltimore instead of the circuit courthouse to accommodate health department guidance due to COVID-19, including mask wearing and social distancing. The graduation will also be livestreamed via Zoom.

WHAT: Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court graduation ceremony

WHEN: Monday, October 18, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Baltimore War Memorial 101 N. Gay Street Baltimore, MD 21202 To attend in person, masks must be worn and social distancing is required. Attendance is also available by clicking the Zoom link.

WHO: Baltimore City Circuit Court Administrative Judge Audrey J. S. Carrión Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Karen Friedman, presiding Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, keynote speaker Baltimore City Circuit Court Adult Treatment Court graduates

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you want to attend or have questions. All persons being photographed or interviewed should be asked for their consent.

