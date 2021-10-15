10 awards to be given out to female cyber security professionals with the Women on Cyber Singapore Scholarship

Women on Cyber makes a bid to remove barriers to careers in the field of cybersecurity by empowering talented females with an opportunity at skills upgrading

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women on Cyber Singapore Scholarship aims to celebrate exemplary talent, dedication and merit in cybersecurity. With the support of Women on Cyber and Offensive Security, and our media partner MySecurityMedia a total of 10 PEN-200 90 days online course vouchers will be awarded as part of the OffSec Giving Program.Five of these scholarships will be awarded to the top performers of the third-edition of the CTF for Girls competition held from 11-12th of September 2021. The Awards Ceremony is planned on the 21st of October at 6pm SGT. Registration is open here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BRg2e-e9Slm4blTIg6dJgw . The awards aim to build a platform to showcase emerging offensive security professionals in Singapore – those who are not afraid to break boundaries and thrive with courage, hard work, and determination into a male-dominated industry.Magda Chelly will provide an overview of the Women on Cyber scholarship during the Ceremony, supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore. In collaboration with the Offensive Security Giving Program, a total of 10 PEN-200 90 days online course vouchers will be awarded in 2021.Applications for the remaining five scholarships are open on Women on Cyber’s website. Five deserving applicants scored based on their fulfilment of three key criteria –Passion, Merit and Financial Need – will be reviewed and chosen by a judging panel comprising highly qualified industry professionals from the Cyber Security Agency, Offensive Security, as well as Responsible Cyber Pte. Ltd, and more.The list of awardees will have the opportunity to embark on their offensive security course and examination, through study groups led by Women on Cyber, and have their achievements published on Women on Cyber’s website.Dr Magda Chelly, leader and founder of Women on Cyber Singapore Chapter, remarked “I strongly believe in tangible results to make a change. We are building the talent pool for Singapore, through diversity and inclusion initiatives. I remain very proud of all the honourees and continue to envision other similar initiatives in the future.”Each year, Women on Cyber (Women on Cyber Singapore chapter) awards a range of scholarships to support female professionals willing to work in the cyber security field or young female graduates in computer sciences or other similar studies. These awards — mostly professional cyber security certifications and courses — represent a concerted effort to address the underrepresentation of women in the field of information security by attracting high-quality new female entrants into the industry.In the first quarter of 2021, two PEN-200 90 days online course vouchers – sponsored by Responsible Cyber Pte. Ltd., a cybersecurity start-up in Singapore, supporting Small and Medium Enterprises –had been awarded. The award winners were Andrea Thniah, and Jia Wen Zheng. Andrea has already received her certification and is officially an Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP). Jia Wen is in the midst of receiving her certification.The scholarships provide potential female information security professionals with the necessary support and resources and helps them prepare for a fulfilling career in this critical sector. Initiatives like these go a long way towards increasing diversity within the cyber security workforce in the long run.About Women on CyberWomen On Cyber is an international network of women supporting women of security. Women On Cyber (Women on Cyber Singapore chapter) has paved the way for strong business and mentorship relations to be forged among its membership. Women on Cyber Singapore Chapter is a local non-profit group whose current initiatives are centred on Singapore soil and has plans to expand the program across ASEAN countries in the near future.Women on Cyber aims to:- Encourage young women to start a career in cyber security- Empower women in cyber security to expand their potential and advance in their career- Create role models for cyber security professionals