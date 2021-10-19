ValueHealth Expands Mid-Atlantic Network with Acquisition of the Surgery Center of Lancaster
The Surgery Center of Lancaster will implement new data-driven technologies and expand services with ValueHealth’s unique hyperspecialty platform.
We will build on the success of this center by introducing an integrated, value-based surgical solution to the fast-growing Lancaster market.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, today announced the acquisition of the Surgery Center of Lancaster, a premier ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Lancaster County, Pa.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
For more than 15 years, the Surgery Center of Lancaster has served the Lancaster community as an established and highly successful independent ASC owned by the area’s leading surgeons. The center will continue to offer multi-specialty surgical services including orthopedics, ENT, ophthalmology, and pain management within its five state-of-the-art operating rooms. To address the rising costs of healthcare, the center will implement new data-driven technologies and expand services with ValueHealth’s unique hyperspecialty platform, enabling a value-based partnership focused on consumer benefit and operational efficiency.
“The Surgery Center of Lancaster has a long history of best-in-class patient experience and local physician ownership,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “As our ValueHealth network continues to grow in the Mid-Atlantic region, we recognized the Surgery Center of Lancaster as an ideal partner based on its diversity of specialties and top-quality team of healthcare professionals. We will build on the success of this center by introducing an integrated, value-based surgical solution to the fast-growing Lancaster market.”
The Surgery Center of Lancaster will increase its offerings by bringing in new strategic partners and add new service lines over time. Ken Bell, the successful Administrator of the Surgery Center of Lancaster for more than 15 years, will remain in his role as a key leader for the center’s clinical and business operations.
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
