Governor, First Partner & the California Museum Announce the California Hall of Fame 14th Class

Ruth Asawa, Jerry Garcia, Larry Itliong, Phyllis Lyon, Del Martin & Ritchie Valens posthumously inducted during a webcast & celebrated in a new website with online exhibitions

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom today inducted the California Hall of Fame 14th class, the first class of honorees to be recognized posthumously, during a webcast streamed by the California Museum. The new inductees, who join 134 inspirational Californians previously inducted for embodying the state’s innovative spirit, are celebrated in a new California Hall of Fame website featuring online exhibitions and tribute videos exploring the lives and legacies of the latest inductees.

The California Hall of Fame 14th class includes:

• Artist Ruth Asawa (1926-2013)

• Singer-songwriter and guitarist Jerry Garcia (1942-1995)

• Labor activist Larry Itliong (1913-1977)

• Gay rights activists Phyllis Lyon (1924-2020) and Del Martin (1921-2008)

• Crossover rock music icon Ritchie Valens (1941-1959)

“Jennifer and I are pleased to induct this group of extraordinary Californians into the Hall of Fame,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “There is no doubt their lives and legacies have helped make California synonymous around the world with innovation, imagination and progress.”

“These luminaries represent the best of California,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “Each one has left their own indelible mark on history and reminds us of the creativity, ingenuity and courage that lives inside all of us.”

The California Hall of Fame launched in 2006 to honor trailblazing Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation and have made history. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in Arts, Business and Labor, Entertainment, Food and Wine, Literature, Music, Public Service, Science and Sports. Traditionally, California Hall of Fame inductees are celebrated in an annual ceremony held at the Museum.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this new class of inductees with Governor Newsom and the First Partner,” said California Museum Board of Trustees Chair Richard S. Costigan III. “We look forward to inspiring visitors virtually with their remarkable stories through the online exhibitions published on the new California Hall of Fame website.”

For details on the California Hall of Fame or to download media assets, visit https://www.californiamuseum.org/14-hof. To view the virtual induction webcast, go to https://www.youtu.be/mKWvv-u9QX0. To view the California Hall of Fame microsite and online exhibitions, visit https://www.cahalloffame.org.

###