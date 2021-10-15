Iowa State Patrol Trooper Injured in Serious Crash
October 15, 2021
Allamakee County, Iowa – On Thursday, October 14, at 11:30 p.m., Trooper Ted Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a call for service. While responding, Trooper Benda was involved in a single vehicle crash on Highway 51 approximately 6 miles north of Postville. He was airlifted to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin where he remains in critical condition.
The accident remains under investigation. We will provide updates as they become available.
