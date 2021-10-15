Join TDCI for “Financial Fraud: Disguises to Watch Out For" Virtual Event on Friday, Oct. 22

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce the “Financial Fraud: Disguises to Watch Out For” virtual event that will livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Losing your retirement savings and investments to scams and fraud can be devastating. Some scammers’ disguises are easy to spot — while others can trip up even the most seasoned traders. Learn how to recognize, report and protect yourself from all types of financial fraud. Consumers can engage with financial experts by asking questions live.

Following the live event, a recording of the one-hour program will be available on WI65.org along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life. Videos of previous sessions can be seen in their entirety here.

“Financial Fraud: Disguises to Watch Out For” is the eighth in a series of 60-minute When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement virtual events. The When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement is a yearlong series of 12 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages on a Friday each month at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

This series provides all Americans with quality and objective information needed to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events are interactive and feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use immediately to prepare for long-term financial security. For more information visit, WI65.org.

###

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance: Fostering fair marketplaces, public safety, and consumer education that promote the success of individuals and businesses while serving as innovative leaders. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board and TennCare Oversight. https://www.tn.gov/commerce.html | https://www.facebook.com/Tennessee- CommerceAndInsurance | https://twitter.com/TNCommerceInsur

The Investor Protection Trust (IPT) is a nonprofit organization devoted to investor education. More than half of all Americans are now invested in the securities markets, making investor education and protection vitally important. Since 1993 the Investor Protection Trust has worked with the states and at the national level to provide the independent, objective investor education needed by all Americans to make wise and safe investment decisions. www.investorprotection.org | facebook.com/InvestorProtectionTrust | twitter.com/IPT_Info

PBS Books is a multi-platform initiative celebrating PBS programming. Born out of the desire to develop original content that would appeal to vast audience of diverse readers, PBS Books hosts regular social and digital engagement events, as well as live coverage of important literary events across the country. In 2018, PBS Books launched a Library Engagement Program to build and enhance working relationships among libraries, local PBS stations, cultural institutions, and readers. Today, the Library Network has more than 1,800 partners. www.pbsbooks.org | www.facebook.com/PBSBooks1 | twitter.com/pbsbooks