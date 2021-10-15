Weathering Steel Market Size Worth USD 1.94 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Growing demand for construction and infrastructure development is one of the significant factors driving the demand for the Weathering Steel marketNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Weathering Steel market is forecast to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the building & construction industries, owing to superior properties, including durability, temperature resistance, fatigue resistance, and offering of a more significant product life cycle with minimal maintenance requirements. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation may hamper the demand for weathering steel in the market.
Weathering steel is generally used in building facades and cladding mechanisms in bridge construction because it can reach a product life of 120 years incurring minimal maintenance costs. Increasing global population and accelerated urbanization are expected to boost demand for buildings and automobiles, contributing to congestion in traffic, which is anticipated to propel the need for the road over bridges, thereby driving the growth for the weathering steel market.
The inclined development in Europe's weathering steel industry is attributed to the growing demand for bridges, sculptures, and railway vehicles. Weathering steel is projected to see a surge in demand from the region with on-going electrification projects across the region, as the project is used to supplement the mild steel for reducing costs and environmental pollution. However, market growth over the forecast period is likely to be limited by product penetration in high humid atmospheric conditions and densely polluted areas. Conditions with corrosive industrial or chemical fumes create obstacles to the development of patina protective oxide. Patina is a protective coating of rustic nature that prevents the surface from erosion and failure of patina formation results of structural degradation. Thus, ambient atmospheric conditions expected to play a vital role in increasing product acceptance.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3178
Key participants include JFE Steel Corporation, HBIS Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Bluescope Steel Limited, ArcelorMittal, SSAB AB, Tata Steel Ltd., POSCO, Henan Gang Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., and Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Based on weathering steel grade, A242 (COR-TEN A) generated a revenue of USD 0.39 billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period, owing to its superior fundamental characteristics, thereby utilized in the development of industrial buildings, freight vehicles, and many other applications.
• Bars are expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecasted period, owing to its superior properties, including low maintenance, high temperature, and corrosion resistant, attractive appearance and cost-efficiency, making it apt for a variety of applications.
• The building & construction industry is the major contributor to the Weathering Steel market. The construction sector of the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder of the Weathering Steel market and is likely to hold around 40.0% of the market in the year 2027, due to the growing need to replace old bridges and roads and raise road accessibility to withstand the increased load on-road vehicles.
• The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Weathering Steel. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region holds approximately 49.0% of the Weathering Steel market, followed by Europe, which contains around 26.0% market in the year 2019.
Browse Complete Report “Weathering Steel Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/weathering-steel-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Weathering Steel market on the basis of grade, form, application, and region:
Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• A242 (COR-TEN A)
• A588 (COR-TEN B)
• Others
Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Plates
• Sheets
• Bars
• Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Building & Construction
• Transportation
• Art & Architecture
• Industrial
• Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3178
Regional Bifurcation of the Weathering Steel Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
Browse Our Related Reports:
Control Choke Valves Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/control-choke-valves-market
Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Growth - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fuel-transfer-pumps-market
Demolition Equipment Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/demolition-equipment-market
Industrial Dust Collector Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-dust-collector-market
Machine Condition Monitoring Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/machine-condition-monitoring-market
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn